Hayfield man killed in Saturday afternoon accident

A Hayfield man was killed when his motorcycle collided with a truck on Saturday afternoon in Wabasha County.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol accident report, Joshua David Peterson, 40, of Hayfield was riding a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle and was traveling north on Highway 42 in Highland Township, Wabasha Township, on Saturday when he collided with a 1993 Peterbilt Truck at about 1:58 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 42 and Wabasha County Road 14.

Peterson was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck, Michael Paul Hutchinson, 42, of Plainview was uninjured.

Alcohol was not a factor in the accident.