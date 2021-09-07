Funeral notice: Helen Adella Knutson, 97
April 8, 1924-Sept. 7, 2021
AUSTIN, Minn. – Helen Adella Knutson, 97, Austin, Minn., died Tuesday, Sept. 7, in Austin.
Visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m., followed by a funeral at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 11, at St. Mark’s Living Chapel in Austin. Interment will be in LeRoy Lutheran Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to Youth for Christ in Austin.
Arrangements by Worlein Funeral Home.
