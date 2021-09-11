Evie Mohrfeld: Senior Travel group heads to Germany

Our latest trip to Europe was on the Emerald cruise ship, considered the Jewel of the Rhine.

We cruised through France, Germany, Amsterdam and ended with two days in Lucerne, Switzerland. We made the trip carrying our COVID vaccine cards with us the entire time.

This 11-day trip had been rescheduled a couple of times, but we are feeling comfortable and prepared. In next week’s column, I will share some moments from our tour and talk about the scenery, castles and historic sites.

Upcoming trips

• Sept. 16: “A Bench in the Sun.” Dinner show at the Daytrippers Theatre near Bloomington. We will be departing at 9 a.m. from the south end of Walmart.

• Oct. 6: Cruising on the Mississippi fall foliage trip. We will depart at 8 a.m. with a return time of 7 p.m.

• Oct. 20: Boone Valley Scenic Train ride. Includes a train ride in a private car, lunch and museum tour with a gift shop. Trip departs at 8 a.m. and returns about 7 p.m.

• Nov. 17-20: Springfield, Missouri; National Wildlife Museum and Branson, with five shows and a full schedule.

• Dec. 1: “The Music Man” at the Chanhassen Dinner Theatre. A few seats remain.

• Dec. 29: Holiday musical with “Andy and Bing.” Includes a noon meal.

The Travel office is open 9:30 a.m. to noon on Mondays and Tuesdays. Mailing address is Evies Travel PO box 575 Austin, Mn. 55912 and the phone number is 507-438-3946.

Guests will need to show their vaccination cards and bring along face masks as needed. We hope things will change soon, but we will continue to do our best during these times. Stay safe.