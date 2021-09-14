Donald E. Jackel, 86

Donald Jackel, age 86, of Austin, Minnesota passed peacefully to the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at home surrounded by his family.

Donald Eugene Jackel was born April 19, 1935 in Owatonna, Minnesota, the son of Walter and Esther (Schmidt) Jackel. Don was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Havana Township. He attended St. John’s parochial school, Claremont High School, and graduated in 1953.

Don met the love of his life, Barbara Iverson, at the Terp Ballroom in Austin, Minnesota where they danced polkas and waltzes. Don and Barb were united in marriage on January 16,1960. Don and Barb shared a strong faith and love of family. They were blessed with two biological children and “adopted” children as well.

Don and Barb celebrated 62 years of marriage.

Don learned the ethics of hard work growing up on the family dairy farm. His early work life included jobs at Claremont Creamery, Owatonna Canning Company, and Golden Dairy. The majority of Don’s career was spent selling Watkins Products and other agricultural merchandise to local farmers. He was a rural mail carrier with routes in Brownsdale and Hollandale. He enjoyed delivering the mail and worked until age 75.

Don had a big heart and a gentle caring spirit.

He loved meeting new people. He had a gift for finding a connection with every person he met. He enjoyed drives in the country to check the crops. Many of the drives included a stop for his favorite treat of ice cream. Don and Barb traveled to Branson with family and friends for many years. They enjoyed the music, restaurants, and sights of the area. Often Don was the only male in the group and he provided entertainment with his stories and sense of humor.

Don was an active member of Grace Lutheran Church for 62 years. He served on the council in various capacities for many years. His self-appointed position at Grace was to meet and connect with every new person that walked through the door. He was very successful at welcoming others and was often the last person out of church on any given Sunday morning.

Don is survived by his wife, Barb; daughter, Kelly Scofield (fur baby Oliver), Anoka, Minnesota; son, Craig Jackel (Jane Knutson) Austin; Walter and Sharon Alms, Austin; grandchildren, Brittany (Mike) Symonds, Prior Lake, Minnesota, Nick (Kelly) Alms, Plymouth, Minnesota; Sara (Alex) Hall, Canon City, Colorado; great grandchildren: Addison and Mitchell Symonds, Oliver Alms. Siblings: Eunice Ehlers, Blooming Prairie, Minnesota; David (Dorthy) Jackel, Claremont, Minnesota; brother-in-law, Kermit (Joann) Iverson, Albert Lea, Minnesota; sister-in-law, Jean Winjum, Grundy Center, Iowa; as well as many very special nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends; Grace Lutheran Church Family; 2nd Avenue neighbors; loyal fur baby, Buddy.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers and sisters-in-law, Vernon and Harriet Jackel, Harlan and Carolyn Jackel; in-laws, Clifford and Juletta Iverson; son-in-law, John Scofield; brothers-in-law LaVern Ehlers and Robert Winjum; sister-in-law, Wanda Iverson.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Grace Lutheran Church in Austin. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Grandview Cemetery, Austin following the service.

The family is requiring that all attendees wear masks and social distance. If you are not feeling well, please do not attend. The goal is for everyone to be safe and remain healthy.

Memorials are preferred to Grace Lutheran Church. Please share stories about Don on Worlein.com. Worlein Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Thank you to Mayo Hospice for their support and care during the past 5 months.

A very special thank you to Angie, Julie, Alexis, Heather, Emma, and Mary.