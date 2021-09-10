Convictions: Aug. 29-Sept. 4

—Alberto Gonzalez Garcia, 34, of Austin was sentenced to 28 months in prison for felony domestic assault by strangulation. He must pay $135 in fines.

—Braszil Olaf Garcia, 30, of Austin was sentenced to one year of probation for gross misdemeanor violation of order for protection. He must follow several conditions and pay $75 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 180 days in jail.

—Thomas James Haberman, 47, of Blooming Prairie was sentenced to one year of probation for gross misdemeanor DWI – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration 0.08 within two hours. He must follow several conditions and pay $615 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 180 days in jail.

—Patricia Jean Mungia, 42, of Austin was sentenced to five years of probation for felony second-degree drugs – sale of 10 grams or more – a narcotic other than heroin within a 90-day period. She must follow several conditions and pay $135 in fines.

—Clifton Dale Robinson, 41, of Austin was sentenced to 180 days in jail for gross misdemeanor financial transaction card fraud – use without consent. He must pay $266.63 in fines. He received credit for 180 days served.

—Steven Regino Schwering, 30, of Austin was sentenced to 60 months in prison for felony violent felon in possession of a firearm. He must pay $160 in fines. He received a concurrent sentence of 19 months in prison for felony fifth-degree drug possession. He received another concurrent sentence of 19 months in prison for felony theft – take/use/transfer movable property without consent. He must pay $160 in fines. He received another concurrent sentence of 17 months in prison for felony theft – take/drive motor vehicle without owner consent. He must pay $160 in fines. He received another concurrent sentence of 15 months in prison for felony fifth-degree drugs – possess schedule 1,2,3,4 – not a small amount of marijuana. He received another concurrent sentence of 12 months and one day in prison for felony fifth-degree drug possession.

—James Daniel Williams, 30, of Lino Lakes was sentenced to 91 days in jail for gross misdemeanor driving after cancellation – inimical to public safety. He must pay $85 in fines. He received credit for 91 days served.

—Michael Lloyd Williams, 37, of Rose Creek was sentenced to 180 days in jail for gross misdemeanor third-degree DWI – operate motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance. He must pay $240 in fines. The sentence is concurrent to another case. He received credit for 27 days served.