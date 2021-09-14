Club News: Duplicate Bridge

Duplicate winners from this Tuesday.

First place, Jim Fisher and Dave Ring; second place, Vandy Newman and Ron Peters; third place, John Liesen and Rick Stroup; fourth place, Gail and Ray Schmidt; fifth place, Harriet Oldenburg and Eileen Wiebelhaus.

Wednesday winners:

First place, Gail and Ray Schmidt; second place, Dave Ring and Stan Schultz; third place, Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher; fourth place, Romelle Enderson and Edna Knobbe; fifth place; Jaynard Johnson and John Karnes.

Elsewhere in the Mower County Senior Center, a room full of people in the Golden Age Club were playing 500.

Betty Fisher took the winner’s spot for the day. Pool players have hung up their cues and gone home. They play in the early morning. The kitchen crew are starting their clean up as they start serving food early each day starting at 11 a.m. Visitors are welcome to come eat before the games start.

Players come from Austin and from out of town, like Rose Creek, Albert Lea, Northwood and Mason City, Iowa. The Senior Center is open until 4 p.m. each day and has many programs. Call them at 507-433-2370.