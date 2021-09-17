Celebration of Life: DeWaldon Bendtsen, 88

ROCHESTER, Minn. – On Thursday September 23, 2021 celebrate the life of DeWaldon Bendtsen at Bethel Lutheran Church in Rochester, MN with a visitation at 1pm, and funeral service at 2pm. Masks are required by the Church. Full obituary published in Tuesday’s online Post Bulletin. If you wish to celebrate and honor his life with a donation, it can be sent to Bethel Lutheran Church or to Season’s Hospice of Rochester.

DeWaldon Bendtsen, 88, Rochester, Minn., died Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Rochester.