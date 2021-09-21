Cardinal volleyball team sweeps Glenville-Emmons

The Leroy-Ostrander volleyball team swept Glenville-Emmons (5-7 overall) by scores of 25-11, 26-24, 25-10 in Leroy Monday.

Sidney Lewison had five blocks and five aces for the Cardinals (6-6 overall).

LO stats: Jordan Runde, 12 kills, 6 digs; Sam Volkart, 7 kills, 1 block; Sidney Lewison, 3 kills, 5 blocks, 5 aces; Benita Nolt, 3 kills, 1 block; Brianna Tucke, 2 kills; Anna Welsh, 10 set assists, 6 digs; Jenna Olson, 9 set assists, 11 digs; Gracie O’Byrne, 19 digs, 2 aces; Kylie Welsh, 7 digs