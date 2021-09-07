Brownsdale Bites

StageCoach BBQ & Grill brings new food option to Brownsdale

When one thinks of Brownsdale, food does not necessarily come to mind. But Mike Rumsey is hoping to change that with his new food truck, StageCoach BBQ & Grill.

“There’s not much for restaurants in town anymore,” Rumsey said.

Located behind Brownsdale’s Frontier Lounge, StageCoach BBQ & Grill opened about two months ago. Rumsey opened it because he wanted “just to bring food to Brownsdale.”

“I love to make food,” he said. “I used to barbecue a lot, so we’re going to get into smoking stuff.”

The food truck’s name is a play on the Frontier Lounge.

“I put something on Facebook and one of my friends said, ‘The StageCoach fits with the Frontier Lounge,’ so that was the one I went with,” Rumsey said.

The menu currently consists of about 20 items – a little something for everyone.

“We have six or seven different burgers, we have chicken wings, onion rings, cheese curds, fish bites, chicken nuggets, a little bit of everything,” Rumsey said.

Included on the menu is the signature StageCoach Burger, a half-pound burger patty topped with pepper jack cheese, barbecue sauce, bacon and an onion ring.

“I’ve heard of people putting pepper jack cheese and bacon on burgers and throwing an onion ring on them,” Rumsey said. “I wanted a signature burger for the trailer, so that’s what I did.”

But the best-selling item on the menu is the Loaded Waffle Fries, a generous serving of waffle fries topped with nacho cheese sauce, sour cream, barbecue sauce, onion, jalapenos, and pulled pork that Rumsey smokes himself. The concept was his brother-in-law’s idea.

But the Loaded Waffle Fries are not the only item to feature Rumsey’s pulled pork. The StageCoach XL Great Burger includes all of the StageCoach Burger toppings plus a heaping pile of pulled pork.

“The pork was from one of my smoking buddies,” Rumsey said. “Everybody can smoke pulled pork, we just do it a little differently and add our own little twist.”

Rumsey described the reception to StageCoach BBQ & Grill as “real good.”

“The (Brownsdale) community has been supporting it,” he said.

While usually parked behind the Frontier Lounge, StageCoach BBQ & Grill also attends events in the area, most recently the River Rats Car Show in Austin.

“The car show went really well; we ran out of food,” Rumsey said, adding that he hopes to be part of more events, such as the regional county fairs.

StageCoach BBQ & Grill is open 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. It is closed Monday.

“It’s really good food,” Rumsey said. “Our stuff is a little more unique; you get a lot of product for your money. Everybody says it’s really good food.”

For more information on StageCoach BBQ & Grill, call 507-438-6777, email stagecoachbbqgrill@gmail.com, or follow them on Facebook at StageCoach BBQ & Grill.