Blossoms take down Lester Prairie

The Blooming Prairie football team beat Lester Prairie 41-26 in BP Saturday.

The game was tied at 20 after three quarters, but the Awesome Blossoms (2-0 overall) scored three touchdowns in the final frame to win it.

BP STATS

Passing: Drew Kittelson, 15-28, 280 1 TD, 1 INT

Receiving: Colin Jordison, 8-for-122; ; Carson Brennecke, 1-for-60; Bradley Simon, 1-for-39, TD; Tyler Archer, 3-for-36

Rushing: Drew 8-for-141, 3 TD; Archer, 10-for-82