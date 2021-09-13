Blossoms take down Lester Prairie
The Blooming Prairie football team beat Lester Prairie 41-26 in BP Saturday.
The game was tied at 20 after three quarters, but the Awesome Blossoms (2-0 overall) scored three touchdowns in the final frame to win it.
BP STATS
Passing: Drew Kittelson, 15-28, 280 1 TD, 1 INT
Receiving: Colin Jordison, 8-for-122; ; Carson Brennecke, 1-for-60; Bradley Simon, 1-for-39, TD; Tyler Archer, 3-for-36
Rushing: Drew 8-for-141, 3 TD; Archer, 10-for-82
You Might Like
Copley ignites Superlarks to a big win
The Grand Meadow football team jumped out to a 31-0 lead in the first quarter as it blasted Heron Lake-Okabena... read more