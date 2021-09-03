Blooming Prairie falls to TCU in four

The Blooming Prairie volleyball team lost to TCU in four games by scores of 25-19, 10-25, 30-28, 25-15 on the road Thursday.

Macy Lembke had 16 set assists for BP (0-2 overall).

BP stats: Macy Lembke, 16 set assists, 8 digs, 1 ace; Sierra Larson, 13 kills, 7 digs, 2 blocks; Madi Lea, 13 digs; Abby Hefling, 12 kills, 7 digs; Anna Pauly, 6 kills; Lexi Stckelberg, 14 set assists