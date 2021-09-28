Bell’s 15 kills not enough as Falcons slip past Packers

The Austin volleyball team lost a couple of close games early and it couldn’t rebound as it lost to Wasbasha-Kellogg (3-6 overall) by scores of 26-24, 26-24, 21-25, 25-13 in Wabasha Monday,

Kennedy Bell hammered down 15 kills for the Packers (1-13 overall).

“We are learning over the course of the season that consistency matters,” Austin head coach Jeremy Struck said. “Execution at a high level is needed in each match and these growing pains are sometimes difficult. Competing is a full-time job and in that area, we are showing promise.”

Austin stats: Kennedy Bell, 15 kills, 1 dig; Thwol Othow, 5 kills, 1 block; Joy Deng, 5 kills, 1 block; Emily Hjelmen, 4 kills, 1 assist, 1 block; Peyton Manahan, 3 kills, 7 digs; Nevaeh Borg, 2 aces, 1 assist, 6 digs; Chloe Jenkins, 2 kills, 3 digs, 4 aces, 35 assists.