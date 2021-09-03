Austin man charged with sexually abusing minor

Peter Mee, 30, of Austin has been charged with felony first-degree criminal sexual conduct – sexual penetration of a person under 13 years of age, felony second-degree criminal sexual conduct – significant relationship – multiple acts, and three counts of felony second-degree criminal sexual conduct – victim under 13.

According to the court complaint, a man reported to law enforcement that his daughter, who was 12-years-old, had disclosed that she had been sexually abused by Mee, who was known to her.

A child protection worker with Mower County Human Services interviewed the victim, who disclosed that the most recent incident had occurred on Aug, 22, but that other incidents occurred when she was 8-years-old and 10-years-old.

Upon his arrest, Mee immediately asked for a lawyer and declined to make a statement.

Mee will appear in court again on Sept. 13.