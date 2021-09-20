Thunderstorm watch for the area in effect until 10 p.m. tonight.

The National Weather Service has announced a severe thunderstorm watch for a large swath of southeastern Minnesota including Mower, Freeborn, Steele and Dodge counties until 10 p.m. tonight.

According to the NWS, a line of storms are expected to move across the area from around mid afternoon through this evening.

Some of these storms could be severe, likely between 3-9 p.m. with locally heavy rain that could produce street flooding. There is also a possibility of damaging winds, hail and possibly a tornado accompanying some of the stronger storms.