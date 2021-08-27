Sandra Jean Heard, 71

Sandra Heard, 71, passed away peacefully at her home on August 1, 2021.

Sandra was a lover of Jesus, sojourner, powerful prayer warrior, and went to her true home in Heaven on August 1, 2021. She was a brave life-long warrior who fought many battles including against paranoid schizophrenia and a seventeen-year battle, bravely fought, against COPD.

Sandra was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother. Born on October 28, 1949, in Austin Minnesota. Daughter of Orrin and Agnes Wood. She graduated from Austin High School in 1966 and then moved to California. She married in 1968 to an Austin local, Charles Thomas Heard, who remained her one true love even unto death. She was an excellent wife, helpmate, homemaker, and mother. Like a fine wine she grew better with age and the right medication.

She leaves behind a daughter who will miss her best friend, sisters who cherished her and who prayed together often, and many friends including life-long friends. She was rich in relationships and blessed beyond measure. Those who hung with her till the very end experienced her best self and the redemptive work of Christ in her life.

She will be sorely missed and survived by her sisters: Phyllis Andrews, Shirley Hallman, and Diane Miller. Sisters-in-law: Becky Harbin and Mary Grover. Brother-in-law Wayne Heard. Children: Rebecca Heard. Grandson: Charles Thomas Heard III. Proceeded in death by her father, mother, husband, and son. Her true homecoming in Heaven we are sure was festive and joyous!

A “Celebration of Heaven” service will be held at Crane Community Chapel in Austin MN on September 3, 2021 at 1:00 pm. Remembrance reception held after.