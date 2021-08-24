Rose Creek rider participates in 2nd Great Cycle Challenge USA

Mike Chavez will ride 1,500 miles Children’s Cancer Research Fund

Mike Chavez, a resident of Rose Creek, is planning to ride 1,500 miles and raise $5,000 during the month of September for Children’s Cancer Research Fund (CCRF) in support of its seventh annual Great Cycle Challenge USA.

“This is the second time I have participated in the Great Cycle Challenge,” Chavez said. “During those years, I rode 1,202 miles and raised $4,407.50. This year, I am aiming to raise $5,000 and ride 1,500 miles.”

Founded in 2015, Great Cycle Challenge USA has grown to become one of the biggest cycling events in the country. In just six years, over 350,000 riders from 50 states have ridden 24.8 million miles, raising more than $39 million for research and the development of better treatments and cures for childhood cancer. This year, CCRF hopes over 80,000 riders will help raise more than $10 million.

“Over 15,000 American children are diagnosed with cancer every year and, sadly, 38 children die every week,” said Daniel Gumnit, Chief Executive Officer at Children’s Cancer Research Fund. “Thanks to riders like Mike, we’re fueling groundbreaking research to save lives and give kids the brighter future they deserve.”

Funds go to support research at leading pediatric cancer centers across America.

To learn more about Chavez’s Great Cycle Challenge USA and to make a donation, visit greatcyclechallenge.com/Riders/MikeChavez. To participate in Great Cycle Challenge USA, visit GreatCycleChallenge.com.

