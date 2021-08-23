Paul Christians, 71

Paul Bernard Christians, 71, of Waltham, MN passed away on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Mayo Clinic Hospital in Austin, MN.

Paul was born on August 8, 1950 in Austin, MN to Bernhard and Gladys (Mahnke) Christians. He graduated from Austin High School in 1968 and went on to attend Austin Vo-Tech school. He served in the Navy Seabees in Vietnam from 1970-1971. On August 10, 1974 he married Joan Cepelak at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hayfield, MN.

Paul worked as a mechanic for Waltham Equipment in Waltham, MN, until 1991 and then he went on to work for IFP in Olso, MN until his retirement in 2016. He enjoyed going on drives, fixing things, especially balers, and visiting family and friends, especially his grandchildren.

Paul is survived by his wife, Joan Christians of Waltham, MN; children, Jon Christians of Waltham, MN, Jason (Jeannie) Christians of Waltham, MN, and Jillyn (Paul) Butteris of Waltham, MN; mother, Gladys Christians of Austin, MN; siblings, Gene (Gail) Christians of Waltham, MN, Ruth (Paul) Albertson of Lilburn, GA, and Lois (Bob) Gebhardt of Waltham, MN; five grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Bernhard Christians.

The funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m. Friday, August 27, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 57043 300th St in Waltham, MN with Reverend Jesse Krusemark officiating. Visitation will be from 3:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, August 26, 2021 at Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes, 501 2nd St NW in Hayfield, MN and one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in the church cemetery with military honors provided by the Hayfield American Legion Post #330.

Blessed be his memory.