Meadow Greens holds ‘Lagging’ Day

Meadow Greens Ramsey Ladies League met on Aug 25.

The play of the day was Lagging.

Winners on the Ramsey side were Janice Perrigo (23 pts.) and Judy McGuire (22 pts.).

Winners on the Meadows side were Mary Jo Swoboda (25pts.) and Jan Thissen (19 pts.).

A Birdie was made on No. 4 by Ardie Pepper.