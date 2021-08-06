MCHS showcasing new exhibits during Fair Week

The Mower County Historical Society, located at the Mower County Fairgrounds, will be showcasing several new exhibits during the Mower County Fair, Aug. 10-15.

A special traveling exhibit entitled “A Century of Civic Engagement: League of Women Voters Celebrates the 19th Amendment” will be on display in the Pioneer Building during the fair. In addition, “Remarkable Women of Mower County” and “The Ladies’ Floral & Carnegie Library” exhibits will feature local women from Mower County and highlight their accomplishments over the years.

MCHS staff members have also made major improvements to the General Store exhibit in the Original Fair Building. The Renova store counter exhibit has been enhanced and features more artifacts and photos from different general stores around the county. “The Pappas Lunch Counter,” commonly referred to as “Bill’s Place,” has also been recreated in the revamped exhibit.

The 23rd annual Antique Tractor show will take place in the Ag Building. Ford tractors are this year’s featured brand. Antique tractors will also participate in the daily parade through the fairgrounds.

The MCHS will be open during Fair Week from noon until 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission to the Historical Society is free during the Fair, but donations are always welcome. The Research Library will be closed during the Fair, but will reopen at 10 a.m. on Aug. 17.

For more information, call 507-437-6082 or email director@mowercountyhistory.org.