Maxine Lovrien, 69

Maxine (Steuernagel) Lovrien (69) of Apache Junction, AZ passed away on August 7th, 2021. She was the loving wife of Dexter Lovrien and dedicated mother to Gary Lovrien (Grand Junction, CO) and Michael (Heather) Lovrien (Denver, CO).

Maxine was born April 14, 1952 in Minneapolis, MN to George and Alice Steuernagel (both deceased). She grew up in Richfield and Winona, MN. Almost 50 years ago, Maxine married Dexter Lovrien on April 8th, 1972. They raised their two sons in Austin, MN where she was active with the Cub Scouts and worked for ARC of Mower County before moving to Apache Junction 25 years ago.

In addition to her husband and sons, she is survived by her four beloved grandchildren Alex (Apache Junction, AZ), Avery (Slayton, MN), Makenzie, and Hallie (Denver, CO) plus her sister Sharon (Bob) Morrison of Scottsdale, AZ.

Maxine’s many relatives and friends loved her and she will be deeply missed.

Services were held August 12th, 2021 from 2:00-4:00 pm at Superstition Cremation and Funeral Services, 398 E Old West Hwy, Apache Junction, AZ.

A memorial gift may be made to ARC of Mower County (MN).