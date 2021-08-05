Margaret M. Voss, 67

Margret Mary Voss, age 67, of Austin, died peacefully at St. John’s Lutheran Community on Fountain Lake in Albert Lea, Minnesota on Monday, August 2, 2021.

Margy was born in Austin, Minnesota on June 12, 1954, the second daughter of Don and Katie Voss. Margy attended school in Austin and graduated from Pacelli High School. Born to be a teacher, Margy attended St. Cloud State University, graduating with her BA in Elementary Education. She later earned her Master’s in Educational Leadership from Southwest State University in Marshall, Minnesota.

Margy was a blessing to all lucky enough to know her. She was active in so many aspects of her faith serving at Queen of Angels, St. Edward and St. Augustine parishes. One of Margy’s true joys was worshiping through music sharing her beautiful voice in the choir. Margy also shared her passion for learning and reading with countless students in her tenure as a teacher at Queen of Angels and Sumner Elementary. She poured her heart into her teaching career for over 30 years including teaching her two nieces Sarah (Nguyen) and Katie (Thatcher) as first graders.

No fabric store went unnoticed as Margy was an avid quilter. Lucky for all of us she loved to share her beautiful work making cherished pieces for her family, friends and donations for charities.

Margy was the dearest of friends to so many and shared much love and laughter with them. Cherished memories were made during campfires, game nights, road trips, quilting, book group, cookouts or just eating out.

A tragic car accident in 2009 changed Margy’s physical life but her heart and smile remained. Margy faced this adversity with faith, courage and strength that most of us would only aspire to. Her friendships, gift to create by adapting to knit, volunteering to read in the schools and time with family remained Margy’s greatest joys. Her nieces, nephews and great nephews were sure to bring her smiles and some proud Margy moments. Margy’s beautiful voice, tender heart and smile remained consistent as did her love for a “little chocolate” and fountain pop.

Left to cherish Margy are her sister, Collette Ulwelling of Austin; brother, Mark (Cindy) Voss of Spirit Lake, IA; sister, Ann (Ted) Reicher of Davenport, IA; nieces, Sarah (Thang) Nguyen of Rochester, MN; Katie (Brian) Thatcher of Phoenix, AZ; nephews, Brice and Seth Voss; great nephews, Marcus, Max, and Mason Nguyen, Brady and Aiden Thatcher; cousins, Leigh (Joe) Corsi and Nancy Voss; and numerous lifelong cherished friends. Mentor children; Babaye, Awenia, Ajuda and Agua Nywesh.

Margy is preceded in death by her beloved parents, Don and Katie Voss and brother Michael Voss.

A funeral mass will be celebrated 11 am on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at St. Edward’s Catholic Church. A visitation with the family present will be held on Friday, August 6 from 5-7pm at Mayer Funeral Home. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery.

The family respectfully requests that in honor of Margy those in attendance wear a face mask for the visitation and funeral.

Condolences may be left online at www.mayerfh.com