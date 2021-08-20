Lisa L. Cochlin, 41

Lisa L. Cochlin, age 41 of Blooming Prairie, Minnesota, passed away Monday, August 16, 2021, at her home in Blooming Prairie. Lisa Louise Christianson was born August 8, 1980, in Owatonna, Minnesota, to Bruce and Linda (Wallace) Christianson. She graduated with the class of 1999 from Blooming Prairie High School. Lisa worked as a manager for 3 different stores in Medford, Minnesota and as a certified nursing assistant in Hayfield, Minnesota. On October 15, 2005, she married Jeremy Cochlin. Her family meant the world to her and she loved spending time with them. Lisa enjoyed bickering and being sarcastic with her kids and always found one on one time with them. She was a perfectionist and it showed in the many crafts she liked making for her family. Lisa also loved family vacations to Duluth, Minnesota, where one of the highlights of the trip was getting wings from Grandma’s Bar. She was known as kindhearted, loving, forgiving, and always called everyone sweety and hon. Lisa will be dearly missed by all her family and friends.

Survivors include her parents, Bruce and Linda Christianson; husband, Jeremy Cochlin; children, Kyler Christianson, Blake Christianson, Norah Savage, and Breckin Cochlin; sister, Melody Amberg; sisters-in-law, Shannon Spinler and Ashley Allison; nieces and nephews, Mia Amberg, Meghan Amberg, Tylar Amberg, Kaden Anderson, Grayson Spinler, Landon Allison, Avery Allison. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Clint and Audrey Christianson and Herb and Bev Wallace.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 23, 2021, at First Lutheran Church in Blooming Prairie, Minnesota. Visitation will take place from 2:00-5:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 22, at Worlein Blooming Prairie Funeral Home in Blooming Prairie and will continue for one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. Interment will be in First Lutheran Cemetery, Blooming Prairie. Worlein Blooming Prairie Funeral Home in Blooming Prairie is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.