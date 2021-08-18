Kenneth R. Schara, 74, passed away on Sunday, August 15 at Sacred Heart Nursing Home.

He was born in Middleton, WI, to Grace and Melvin Schara. He worked as a mason for more than thirty-five years. He took pride in his craft as evidenced by the many beautiful buildings he helped build throughout Madison, WI.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved to share his passion for the outdoors with his sons, grandchildren, and anyone who loved to spend time on the lake. He will be remembered for his unbelievably true stories told in a fashion that only Kenny could tell that left the audience in fits of laughter. Catching blue gill after blue gill on Lake Monona to serve up to friends and family gave Kenny great joy. He was a superhero to his sons and protected his family with fierce and at times brutal loyalty.

He is survived by his sons Dewey (Heidi) Schara and Zach (Lisa) Schara, grandchildren Anna, Jackson, Dane, Grace and Amy all of Austin, MN. Siblings: Jeannine (Arnie) Gudel and Steve (Deanna) Schara and nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Grace and Melvin Schara.

A celebration of life will be held in true Kenny fashion with an epic fish fry at the home of Dewey Schara on Saturday, August 28, 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Clasen-Jordan Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.