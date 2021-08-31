Janice D. Yanzer, 89

Janice D. (Weber) Yanzer, 89, passed away peacefully on Thursday August 26, 2021 surrounded by her family at Arbor Lakes Senior Living in Maple Grove, Minnesota.

Jan was born October 26, 1931 to Glenn and Ethel Weber in Austin, Minnesota. After graduating from Austin High School in 1950 she married her high school sweetheart Donald Yanzer on October 16, 1950 in Austin, MN, sharing the next 70 years until his death in 2020. She worked at Hormel, Leef Brothers, the Girl Scout Council, Eitel Hospital and Sister Kenny at Abbott-Northwestern Hospital. Jan was a 56 year member of Girl Scouts including the Tuesday Group and Troop 1976. She received the Girl Scouts USA Thanks Badge in 2007 and her 50 year pin. She sang in church choirs and most recently the Giving Voice Alzheimer’s Choir. She was an active member of Valley of Peace Lutheran Church in Golden Valley, MN for 26 years. Jan loved to spend time at the cabin on Clearwater Lake with her family. She loved to garden, if there were flowers to plant or weeds to pull, she was right there ready to get her hands dirty. Jan was strong, compassionate, a wonderful caregiver and made friends wherever she went.

Jan is survived by children: Sue (John) Fogal, Patty (Mike) Burmis and Paul (Jodi) Yanzer; grandchildren: Jennifer (Jon) Berger, Mitchell (Noelle) Burmis, Brent (Marissa) Fogal, Timothy (Corinne) Burmis, Christine (Ryan) Raymond, Zachary (Kaela) Yanzer, Matthew Merrick, and Heidi (Joe) Peluf; 18 great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law: Sharon Shealy.

Jan was preceded in death by her parents, Glenn and Ethel Weber, brothers Lyell and Lynn, daughter Diane Merrick and grandson Ryan Burmis.

Funeral will be held Sept 11th at 10:00 with visitation at 9:00 at Washburn-McReavy Glen Haven in Crystal. The service will be webcast on the Washburn McReavy website at this link https://www.washburn-mcreavy.com/obituaries/Janice-Yanzer/#!/PhotosVideos Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Austin at 1:30 pm. If attending funeral masks are requested.