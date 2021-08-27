In Your Community: Brownsdale Study Club molds Meeting and annual outing together

The Brownsdale Study Club combined its August monthly meeting with its annual special outing by, first, attending the musical presentation at the Jay C. Hormel Nature Center at 10 a.m. on Aug. 19. For nearly an hour, those gathered enjoyed the concert given by Austin resident, Lee Bjorndal, and his longtime friend, Bill Cagley. The duo first met when both were students at the University of Iowa. Their musical talents have endured, as both made Minnesota their home—Lee in Austin and Bill in Minneapolis. The audience of about 18 people listened to, and joined in on songs such as, “Fifteen Tons,” “When You’re Smiling,” “Hello Mary Lou” and several more.

Following the concert, the Study Club held its monthly meeting over lunch. Of the existing five members, a roll call was answered to the question, “What is your most comfortable item of clothing?” Answers ranged from different styles of shoes to turtle neck sweaters. For this occasion, the reading of the Collect was dismissed as well as the reading of July’s minutes. Due to the unique situation of today’s meeting, the election of officers will be conducted in September. In addition, members have been asked to come to the September meeting prepared to review the By-Laws of the Study Group A review of the By-Laws has not been conducted for several years and doing so may suggest a desire to make changes. In addition, it was determined that new membership books would not be needed for 2021-2022 because enough booklets are still available. There was no call for an adjournment, and members enjoyed a tasty lunch and great stimulating conversation.

Submitted by Mary Kidwiler Moritz, Secretary