Grand Meadow volleyball team swept by Mabel-Canton

The Grand Meadow volleyball team lost its season opener to Mabel-Canton by scores of 25-17, 25-23, 25-17 in GM Friday.

Kendyl Queensland had 15 digs for GM (0-1 overall, 0-1 SEC).

GM stats: Emma Grafe 8 assists, 3 kills, 1 ace; Isabelle Fretty, 6 assists, 3 digs, 1 ace; Anna Oehlke, 2 kills, 8 digs; Lauren Queensland, 1 block, 3 kills, 5 digs; Kendyl Queensland, 15 digs, 3 kills; River Landers, 1 dig, 9 kills, 3 blocks, 1 ace; Sydney Cotten, 16 digs