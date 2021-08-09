Game & Fish Building is ready for the fair

The Game & Fish Building is ready for the 2021 Mower County Fair.

Exhibitors include the Izaak Walton League – Austin Chapter 10, Mower County Soil and Water Conservation District, Jay C. Hormel Nature Center, Mower County Habitat and Pheasants Forever and the National Wild Turkey Federation – Cedar River Longbeards Chapter.

On the first day of the fair Tuesday, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Waterville Fisheries Division will be stocking the fish displays with area fish.

The Jay C. Hormel Nature Center will be giving naturalist presentations that will occur Wednesday through Friday:

Wednesday: 4-7 p.m. — “All About Bees” Kelly Bahl will be discussing how beehives work, and how the Nature Center maintains their hives.

Thursday 4-7 p.m. — Meredith Maloney will give a talk on bison and what makes them special. She will have a bison hide to touch and other display pieces from the Nature Center bison exhibit.

Friday 4-7 p.m. — Sydney Weisinger will be showing off the Nature Center’s Blanding turtle and fox snake. For those not scared of snakes, they will be able to touch or handle the fox snake.

Stop by the Mower County Soil and Water Conservation District booth on Wednesday, to talk to one of the SWCD experts.

Then, on Thursday,, the Mower County Habitat and Pheasants Forever Chapter will be staffing the building. To learn more about preserving habitat and helping pheasants.

Gobble like a wild turkey at the Cedar River Longbeards — National Wild Turkey Federation youth wild turkey calling contest at 6:30 p.m. on Friday. Those interested should meet on the east side of the Game & Fish building at 6 pm on that Friday.

Enjoy a walk around the Game & Fish building to see the restored prairie. There is also a “Prairie Patio” on the south side of the building where you can sit, relax, and enjoy the scenery.

The Game & Fish volunteer committee includes Arlen Schamber, Bruce Bates, Bruce Stundahl, Dave Cole, Justin Hanson, Kristi Morgan, Linden Anderson, Ron Christensen, and Terry Dorsey.