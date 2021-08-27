Convictions: Aug. 15-21

—Zackary Edward Brandt, 32, of Forest City, Iowa, was sentenced to one year of probation for gross misdemeanor fifth-degree drug possession. He must follow several conditions.

— James John Goetsch, 30, of Rochester was sentenced to two years of probation for gross misdemeanor DWI – operate motor vehicle – body contains any amount schedule I/II drugs – not marijuana. He must perform 90 hours of community service, follow several conditions and pay $85 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 180 days in jail. He received a consecutive sentence of two years of probation for gross misdemeanor third-degree DWI – any amount schedule I/II drugs. He must follow several conditions and pay $190 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 180 days in jail. He received credit for six days served.

—Merrick Michael Jervis, 40, of Chatfield was sentenced to two years of probation for felony theft – take/drive motor vehicle without owner consent. He must follow several conditions. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 23 months in prison. He received a concurrent sentence of two years of probation for gross misdemeanor second-degree DWI – under the influence of a controlled substance. He must perform 90 hours of community service, follow several conditions and pay $115 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 365 days in jail.

—Jared Timothy Kosberg, 30, of Rochester was sentenced to 180 days in jail, to be served as a staggered sentence of 30 days per year for six years beginning in 2022, for felony first-degree DWI – under the influence of a controlled substance. He must serve seven years of probation, perform 90 hours of community service, follow several conditions and pay $190 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 48 months in prison. He received credit for 56 days served.

—Richard Joseph Morrison, 24, of Lyle was sentenced to 91 days in jail for gross misdemeanor driving after cancellation – inimical to public safety. He must pay $210 in fines. He received credit for 36 days served. The sentence is concurrent to another case.

—William Prence, 40, of Austin was sentenced to 30 days in jail for gross misdemeanor DWI – operate Motor vehicle – alcohol concentration 0.08 within two hours. He must serve two years of probation, spend 60 days on electronic home monitoring, follow several conditions and pay $1,090 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in an additional 150 days in jail. He received credit for 18 days served.

—Nae Reh, 26, of Austin was sentenced to one year of probation for gross misdemeanor DWI – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration 0.08 within two hours. He must follow several conditions and pay $610 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 180 days in jail.

—Stephanie Marie Navarro Renteria, 33, of Austin was sentenced to 30 days in Jail for gross misdemeanor DWI – operate motor vehicle – body contains any amount schedule I/II drugs – not marijuana. She must serve two years of probation, spend 60 days on electronic home monitoring, follow several conditions and pay $495 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in an additional 335 days in jail. The sentence is consecutive to another case.

—Miriam Murillo Vazquez, 29, of Austin was sentenced to three years of probation for felony check forgery – offer or possess. She must perform 40 hours of community service, follow several conditions and pay $160 in fines. She received a concurrent sentence of one year of probation for gross misdemeanor fifth-degree drug possession. She must follow several conditions.