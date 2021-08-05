Truck causes power outage in Northwest Austin

Austin Utilities restored power in Northwest Austin in the 18th Avenue and Murphy Creek area after a vehicle struck a transformer just after 10 a.m. on Thursday.

According to Austin Police Capt. Todd Clennon, it was reported that a Chevy pickup struck a transformer in the 1800 block of Fourth Street Northwest. Initial reports indicated the transformer was sparking.

Clennon said that businesses in the area that reported power outages include Walmart, Hy-Vee Gas Station, and Village Coop, where an individual got stuck in an elevator. Clennon added that Pacelli Catholic School was also without power.

The Austin Fire Department was contacted to conduct traffic control at Fourth Street Northwest and Interstate 90.