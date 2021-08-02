Breaking News: Arrest warrant issued for murder suspect

The Austin Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for an Austin man suspected of murdering a 20-year-old Austin woman.

According to Austin Police Chief David McKichan, Me’Darian Ledale McGruder, 27, is wanted for felony second-degree murder in connection to the July 31 shooting death of 20-year-old Tyesha Tahne Gills.

Austin police officers responded to a 911 call shortly before 2 a.m. on July 31 about a woman who had been shot inside a residence on the 100 block of 10th Street Northwest. Responding officers and EMS personnel provided aid to Gills at the scene and she was then transported to Mayo Clinic Health System-Austin, where she later died. Gills was then taken to the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office in Rochester.

McGruder’s whereabouts re currently unknown. Anyone with information is asked to call 507-437-9407 or their local law enforcement agency.