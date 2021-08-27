Betty L. Corey

The most beloved, loving, compassionate, generous, sweet, and kind woman, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away on Sunday, August 22nd at the Minnesota Masonic Home in Bloomington, MN. Betty Lou Corey was born January 27, 1926, in Albert Lea, MN, to Milford and Louise Lageson of Ellendale, MN. Betty married Bruce Corey on August 16, 1948, and they shared 68 years of loving each other deeply. Their greatest joy was in raising a loving family. Betty and Bruce lived most of their married life in Austin, MN, where Bruce spent his career with the Hormel Company until his retirement as VP of Research and Development in 1981. Since then, Betty and Bruce had split their time between their home in Scottsdale, AZ, and their home on Lake Sylvan near Brainerd, MN. They explored the world doing what they enjoyed most: cruising. Betty lovingly and tenderly raised her three children, and cared for the love of her life, Bruce, until his passing in 2016. She taught Sunday school, was a member of PEO, and volunteered at the Boys and Girls Club Thrift Store of Scottsdale. Betty was a charming and accomplished hostess, and is remembered for her gourmet cooking. The staff of Summerwood of Plymouth and the Minnesota Masonic Home loved Betty for her cheerful nature and always having a twinkle in her eye. Betty is survived by her children Cynthia Jorgenson (Michael), Steven Corey (Chelle Nelson) and Kim Corey (Allen Woodman); grandchildren Jodi Jorgenson (Rikki Davenport), Kellie Jorgenson (Dave Corbett), Timothy Edstrom and Emily Edstrom Moore (Nate); great-grandchildren Ethan Jorgenson (McKynna Iverson), Jake Roth, Vince Roth, Kendra Moore and Ella Moore. The family celebrated Betty’s life in a private gathering. Memorials are suggested to the The Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale: www.bgcs.org/donate