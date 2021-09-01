August 31, 2021

Awesome Blossoms fall to Goodhue volleyball team

By Daily Herald

Published 9:11 pm Tuesday, August 31, 2021

The Blooming Prairie volleyball team lost its season opening match to Goodhue by scores of 25-17, 25-18, 25-19 in BP Tuesday.

Macy Lembke had 17 set assists for the Awesome Blossoms (0-1 overall) and Sierra Larson had seven kills.

BP stats: Macy Lembke, 17 set assists, 1 kill, 1 ace serve; Sierra Larson, 7 kills, 1 ace serve, 1 block; Grace Krjeci, 2 kills; Abby Hefling, 4 kills, 2 blocks; Haven Carlson, 3 kills; Anna Pauly, 3 kills, 2 blocks

