Area placed in tornado watch through 11 p.m. tonight

The National Weather service has placed parts of southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa in a tornado watch from now through 11 p.m. tonight, including Mower, Dodge and Freeborn counties.

According to the NWS, another round of storms is expected, mainly before 2 p.m. Some may be severe with the capability to include strong winds, large hail, heavy rain and tornados.

If the storms do manifest in areas that received heavy rains overnight Thursday, then flooding can also be a possibility.