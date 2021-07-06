Two weeks left to apply for health insurance during special enrollment 

MNsure is reminding people they have two weeks left to sign up for private health insurance during a special enrollment period that will end on Friday, July 16.

New benefits – available only through MNsure – include increased tax credits and cost-sharing reductions that can reduce premiums as well as the amount you pay for health care costs. In addition, more middle-income Minnesotans who previously were not eligible for financial help are now eligible for these benefits. And if you received unemployment income at any point in 2021, you may be able to find a plan through MNsure with a premium as low as $0 per month.

Minnesotans who received unemployment in 2021 may qualify for a new, 60-day special enrollment period, separate from the COVID-19 special enrollment, to shop for coverage through MNsure.

Current MNsure enrollees who qualify for an unemployment special enrollment period also have the option of changing to silver level plans, to access benefits only available at the silver level that greatly reduce out-of-pocket costs for in-network services. Find out more about the unemployment benefit through MNsure.

To explore your options, visit MNsure.org and select “COVID special enrollment” on the homepage.