Sandra Mary Anderson, 83

Sandra Mary Anderson, age 83, of Austin, MN, passed away on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at St. Mark’s Living in Austin. Sandra Mary Petersen was born July 13, 1938, in Madison, WI to Gordon and Hellen (Wilson) Peterson. She grew up in Neenah, WI and graduated from high school in 1956. She graduated from St. Olaf College in 1960 with a BSN (Bachelor’s in Nursing). On June 18, 1960, she married Wayne Howard Anderson. They recently celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary. She enjoyed a 40-year nursing career, including 20 years as a nurse manager in OB at the Austin Medical Center and 10 years with Mower County Public Health. She was an active member of St. Olaf Lutheran Church and participated in numerous activities. She also volunteered for several community organizations including Woodson Kindergarten Center and the Backpack Program in the Austin Public School District. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, traveling, reading and music.

Survivors include her husband Wayne Anderson of Austin, her daughter Julie (Michael) Brunner of Eau Claire, her son Kevin (Sandy) Anderson of Austin, 6 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, her sister, Ann (John) Lenz of Ocala, FL, and her sister-in-law, Karen Petersen of Mequon, WI. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Gordon Peterson.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Austin, Minnesota. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be donated to the Backpack Program in the Austin School District. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.