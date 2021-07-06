Robin Mark Smith, 61
Robin Mark Smith, age 61, of Brooklyn Park passed away June 28, 2021. He is preceded in death by his parents, mother-in-law Betty (Kasel) Wibben, brother Bill, sister and brother-in-law, Patricia (Kasel) and Jerry Bass. He will be deeply missed by his wife of 27 years, Suzanne Kasel-Smith; son, Christopher; brothers, Bob (Lee), Larry (Lilibeth), and Darrell; sisters-in-law, Cheryl (Charlie) Favrot, and Cathy Kasel; brother-in-law, Mike Kasel and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held on his birthday, Monday, July 12th from 3-8PM at Shamrocks, 995 7th St W, St. Paul, MN 55102.
Dale E. Akkerman
Dale Erwin Akkerman, age 92, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Mayo Clinic Health System... read more