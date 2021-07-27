Lorraine E. Freitag, 96

Lorraine Eldoris Freitag, age 96, passed away Saturday July 24, 2021, at Sacred Heart Care Center in Austin, MN. Lorraine Eldoris Sand was born on January 15, 1925 to John and Lillie (Flattum) Sand in Houston, MN. She grew up in Houston and graduated with the class of 1944. She moved to Austin by train after high school and worked as a waitress. She met the love of her life, Lloyd Freitag and they married on September 14, 1946. Together they had two children, Dennis Lloyd, and Deanna Lynn. Lorraine sold Avon for over 60 years and enjoyed going to her friends’ homes to deliver Avon beauty products.

Lorraine was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed many years of camping at Money Creek Haven in Houston, motorcycle trips, traveling to Hawaii, yearly family trips up north to Bemidji State Park, hiking and roller skating. She was an avid baker and often gifted her goodies to neighbors, mail carriers, and friends. Lorraine was Norwegian and often baked lefse, krumkake, fudamins and pizelles, sharing this talent with her daughter and granddaughters. She took pride in her garden and canning vegetables. Lorraine had a green thumb with all her beautiful flowers. Lorraine was a devoted member of St. Olaf Church and was active in the quilting group and working at the county fair in the Church booth. Lorraine’s favorite pastime was shopping with her daughter Deanna and going to the Casino with her husband. She enjoyed dancing and yodeling and just being around her family. She was always there for her grandchildren’s sports activities and even her great-grandchildren as they grew up. Lorraine had a huge heart and love to give to everyone, she will be missed.

Survivors include her sister, Darlene Fahrenholtz of Gilbert, AZ; son, Dennis (Linda) Freitag of Branson, MO; daughter, Deanna Golberg of Austin, MN; 4 grandchildren, Jennifer Lenz of Rochester, MN; Gina (Troy) Williams of Austin, MN; Brian Freitag of Prior Lake, MN; Amy (Ted) Cunningham of Branson, MO; and 9 great-grandchildren, Haley (Seth) Ponce, Avery and Bria Lenz, Jada and Jaxon Swift, Dakoda and Connor Freitag, Corynn and Carson Cunningham.

She is preceded in death by her parents, John & Lillie Sand; husband, Lloyd Freitag; three brothers, Arlis, Jerome, and Roderick Sand; brother-in-law, Ron Fahrenholtz; and son-in-law, Wayne Golberg.

A memorial service will be held at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., led by Pastor Madison Chelberg. Visitation will take place from 10:00-11:00 a.m., one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Oakwood Cemetery following the memorial service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Alzheimer’s Association at www.act.alz.org. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.