Letter to the Editor: Thank you Austin for honor

I would like to thank the Pillars of the City committee for selecting me as a Pillar of Austin. It is an incredible honor, and I am truly humbled.

I appreciate the hard work of this committee and the city support staff.

I would also like to thank Jeff Anderson for his amazing work creating the plaques for the wall. They are works of art.

Austin has a lot to offer. I am thankful for all the opportunities I’ve had to be involved in so many fantastic organizations.

Sue Grove

Austin, MN