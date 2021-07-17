Letter to the Editor: Thank you Austin for honor
I would like to thank the Pillars of the City committee for selecting me as a Pillar of Austin. It is an incredible honor, and I am truly humbled.
I appreciate the hard work of this committee and the city support staff.
I would also like to thank Jeff Anderson for his amazing work creating the plaques for the wall. They are works of art.
Austin has a lot to offer. I am thankful for all the opportunities I’ve had to be involved in so many fantastic organizations.
Sue Grove
Austin, MN
