Extra speed patrols to be held throughout month of July

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety (DPS-OTS) announced on Wednesday that it is coordinating extra speed patrols during the month of July. The extra patrols and outreach effort is also part of the NHTSA Region 5 “Great Lakes, High Stakes” traffic safety initiative taking place during the summer of 2021.

Preliminary reports show 202 people have died on Minnesota roads so far in 2021, compared to 148 deaths at this time last year. Of those, 80 were speed-related deaths, an increase of 31 from this time last year.

“By driving smart and going the speed limit, we can help everyone get home safely at the end of each day,” said Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety director Mike Hanson.

The Minnesota State Patrol cited 38,819 motorists for speeding through June 10 of this year with 550 tickets written for speeds of 100 miles per hour or more.

“Our troopers are doing all they can to catch dangerous speeders,” said Minnesota State Patrol Chief Col. Matt Langer. “We are out on the road, we are watching and if you’re speeding, you will be stopped. Stop speeding and help stop the dangerous driving behaviors that are leading to lifelong heartache for so many.”

The cost of a speeding violation will vary by county, but it will typically cost a driver more than $110 with court fees for traveling 10 miles per hour over the limit. Fines double for those speeding 20 miles per hour over the limit. Drivers can lose their license for six months for going 100 miles per hour or more.