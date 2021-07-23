Education Briefs
St. Cloud State University Spring 2021 Graduations
Austin
Emma Erstad, Bachelor of Arts, Communication Studies
Jana Lenz, Bachelor of Elective Studies, Community Psychology
Natalie Perry, Bachelor of Science, Accounting, Magna Cum Laude
Bemidji State University Spring 2021 President’s List
Austin
Hannah Quandt
Riley Wempner
University of Wisconsin-Madison 2021 Spring Graduates
Austin
Christina Hernandez, School of Nursing, Bachelor of Science-Nursing, Nursing
Katie Mentz, School of Human Ecology, Bachelor of Science-Consumer Behavior and Marketplace Studies, Consumer Behavior and Marketplace Studies
Patrick Sheehan, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Bachelor of Science-Agricultural Business Management, Agricultural Business Management
DNR fishing regulations now available in Hmong, Karen, Somali and Spanish
People who speak Hmong, Karen, Somali or Spanish now can read in their language how to legally fish in Minnesota.... read more