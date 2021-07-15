Carol Ann Kline, 84, of London, Minnesota, died Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at her home in Austin.

Carol was born in Austin, Minnesota on October 21, 1936 to Clifford and Clara “Dollee” (Campbell) Barclay. Carol graduated from Austin High School in 1954 and attended Iowa State Teacher’s College (now known as the University of Northern Iowa). She married John “Jack” Kline on February 2, 1957 at Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Austin. Carol lived on the family farm for 59 years.

Carol worked at the Lyle School and the London Elevator before going to work at the London branch of Sterling State Bank, and after it closed, she moved to the Austin branch. After her retirement, she volunteered at the Red Cross.

She was active on the Board of the Cedar City Cemetery Association for many years and was a faithful member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Lyle where she was also a member of the Rosary Society. Carol loved tending to her flower garden, bowling, square dancing, cross stitching and traveling. She was one of the founding members of the Lords of London Snowmobile Club. She spent many enjoyable winters in Arizona. Carol will be fondly remembered for the frosted sugar cookies for the holidays and also her ginger snaps.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; parents, Clifford and Dollee Barclay; brother, C. Gene Barclay; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Jim Kline, Jerry Kline, Sue Kline and Donald Salisbury; and cousin, Janeth and Harold Nelson.

Carol is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law: Gene and Darci Kline, Lyle, MN; David and Mary Kline, Lyle, MN; daughter and son-in-law: DeAnne and Robert Silbaugh, Austin, MN; grandchildren: Eric Kline (Liz Gunter), Alex Kline, Samantha and Troy Pell, John Kline (Dakota Hansen), Michael Kline, Paul and Sara Silbaugh, Jonathon and Lisa Silbaugh, and Robby Silbaugh and Aly Rockman; great grandchildren: Raistlyn, Elijah and Harrison Kline; Tyler and Dylan Pell; Mason, Megan and Meryn Silbaugh; Iver and Hollis Silbaugh; Amber, Jacob and Haley Oliver; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Diane and Roger Zuehl, Nancy Salisbury, Janet and Bob Bruesewitz, Sonja and Tom Yahnke, Linda Currens and Donella Kline; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 2:00 pm on Friday, July 16th at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Lyle with Father Antony Arokiyam officiating. Visitation will be at the Clasen-Jordan Mortuary on Thursday from 5-8 pm and at the church one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Cedar City Cemetery.

Memorials are preferred to the Lyle Area Cancer Auction or the Lyle Memory Gardens.