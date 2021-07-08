Meadow Greens Ramsey Ladies League holds ‘Putts’ day

The Meadow Greens Ramsey Ladies League met on July 7.

The play of the day was Putts.

Winners on the Ramsey side were Judy McGuire (14), Ardie Pepper (15) and Sue Erickson (15).

Winners on the Meadows side were Linda Youngmark (16) and Jan Thissen (16).

Birdies were made on No. 4 by Ardie Pepper.

Chip ins were made on No. 17 by Jan Waller.