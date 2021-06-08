Police seeking information on burglary suspect

The Austin Police Department is seeking information that could lead to the arrest of a burglary suspect who stole a bike from a garage in Southwest Austin on Monday.

According to Austin Police Capt. Todd Clennon, the burglary occurred at about 12:46 p.m. on Monday at a residence in the 700 block of Seventh Avenue Southwest. Video footage provided by the victim showed a young male, possibly a teenager, enter the garage and leave with the victim’s bicycle.

The male was wearing black or dark navy shorts, black shoes, a black t-shirt, a black ball cap, and a black backpack.

The bike is a Hyper brand, Havoc FS, black in color with gray lettering and valued at $128. The serial number is TY20H028968.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Mower County Law Enforcement Center at 507-437-9400 and reference case number 202100008477. Reports can be made anonymously.