Margaret A. Donovan, 75

Margaret A. Donovan, age 75, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Our House Assisted Living in Austin. Margaret Ann was born November 18, 1945, in Austin, Minnesota, to John and Johanna Eckert. She grew up in Austin and graduated from Pacelli High School. She married Herby Swenson and together had two children, Doug and Jenni. They later divorced. Margaret then married David Donovan in Austin. Margaret loved her role as a stay-at-home mom. She was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church. Margaret enjoyed gardening, puzzles, going to the Minnesota State Fair, collecting porcelain dolls, and loved her dog, Corky. She will be dearly missed.

Survivors include her children, Doug Swenson and Jenni Swenson; brother, John Eckert. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Johanna Eckert; husband, David Donovan; brother, Ronald Eckert; and sister, Janet Labensky.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Austin. Memorials are preferred to St. Augustine Catholic Church in Austin. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.