Lemondrops to host art show this weekend

Lemondrops Candies & More in Austin is hosting a two-day art event this weekend.

How Sweet Thou Art will be held 7-9 p.m. Saturday and 2-4 p.m. Sunday and will feature art by Russ Docken, Angela Janine, Mary Wolcott, Brie Hills, Evan Kniefel, Angie Borowski and Simon Huelbseck.

There will also be music, refreshments, wine tasting and chocolate tasting. Cost is $5 at the door.