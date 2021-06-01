John Schieck, 67

John Carl Schieck was taken to his heavenly home from natural causes, May 29, 2021, at the age of 67. John was born August 16, 1953, to Edwin and Janice (Barnick) Schieck of Waltham, MN. He grew up on their family farm with his five siblings.

John was baptized, confirmed, and a lifetime member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Waltham, MN. He graduated from Hayfield High School in 1971, and then attended Vo-Tech for Auto Body and worked in the Ag and Auto Parts Industry. John married Juliene K. Meyer on July 26 1980, and raised three sons. They settled near Waltham, MN and John began farming with his brother, David. He had a deep passion for farming and enjoyed maintaining things and helping others. John was very proud of his family and cherished spending time with them. He was a great mentor, business partner, father, and will be deeply missed.

John is survived by his sons, Jeremy (Sarah) Brownsdale, MN; Jeffrey (Amy), rural Austin, MN; James (Bree) Hudson, WI; Juliene Meyer Schieck, Wimberly, TX; 8 grandchildren; siblings, Marilyn Larson (Bill), Duane (Corinne), David (Donna), Richard (Cindy) Schieck and his beloved dog, Spanky. He was proceeded in death by his parents, Edwin and Janice Schieck and his infant sister.

Visitation will be from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Czaplewski Family Funeral Home, 501 2nd Street NW in Hayfield, MN and one hour before the service at the church on Thursday. The funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 57043 300th Street, Waltham, MN with Reverend Jesse Krusemark officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Blessed be his memory.

To share a special memory or condolence please visit, www.czaplewskifuneralhomes.com,

Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes, 501 2nd Street NW (507)477-2259.