Jeanette Dahle, 95

Jeanette Thelma Dahle, 95, passed away on June 3, 2021, at Field Crest Care Center in Hayfield, MN. Jeanette was born on April 15, 1926, the daughter of Sigurd and Mary (Saterdalen) Mattison in Hayfield, MN.

Jeanette made lefse for almost everyone and was known as the lefse queen of Hayfield. She even sent lefse to Hawaii. She spent most of her life in the Hayfield area. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and the Trinity Lutheran Ladies Circle in Hayfield.

Jeanette is survived by her children, Steve (Pat) Dahle, Rockford, IL; Larry (Sara) Dahle, Austin, MN; Linda Moody, Burnsville, MN; Pat Dahle, Austin, MN; Michael Dahle, Billings, MT; and over 50 grandchildren. She was preceded by her parents, and all of her siblings.

Visitation will be Monday, June 7, 2021 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 104 1st Street SE in Hayfield. The funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Paul Hauschild officiating. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery.

“P.S. I am going to speak to God, asking him to send a cure for the covid, Good Luck.” Blessed be her memory.

