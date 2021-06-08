Janet K. Delhanty, 86

Janet K. Delhanty, age 86, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Friday, June 4, 2021, at The Cedars of Austin. Janet Katherine Dwight was born April 1, 1935, in Austin, Minnesota, the daughter of Walter “Chet” and Alice (Echardt) Dwight. On July 30, 1953, Janet married Burlyn Delhanty and together had five children. Janet enjoyed being a stay-at-home mother. She was a member and altar guild at Holy Cross Lutheran Church and volunteered her time assisting with hearing testing at local schools. Janet enjoyed coffee parties with the ladies and going shopping and having lunch with her daughter. She loved taking trips up north, where she loved watching the loons, and “pop days,” which were Saturday nights spent having fun with her kids and grandkids. Janet was an avid reader and especially liked murder mysteries. She was a kind and loving person, who will be remembered for her unconditional love for her family.

Survivors include her husband, Burlyn Delhanty of Austin, MN; children, Dave (Sherrie) Delhanty of Austin, MN, Keith (Brenda) Delhanty of Owatonna, MN, Julie (Tom) Thorson of Appleton, WI, Craig (Becky) Delhanty of Austin, MN; 11 grandchildren, Kathy, Tony, Michael, Jennifer, Hunter, Brett, Amanda, Samantha, Alexandria, Amy, and Sarah; 23 great grandchildren with 1 on the way; siblings, Kathy (Bob) Sams and Sue Esser; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter “Chet” and Alice Dwight; infant son, Donald; sister, Elinor (Don) Underwood; brother-in-law, Butch Esser; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jim (Virgie) Dale.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Austin. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Austin. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.