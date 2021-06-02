Hayfield’s Hendrickson shuts down Lyle-Pacelli in tournament win

The No. 2 Hayfield softball team ousted No. 7 Lyle-Pacelli (2-13 overall) 16-0 in four innings in a Section 1A Tournament opener in Hayfield Tuesday.

Caitlyn Hendrickson struck out seven as she pitched a four-inning no-hitter for the Vikings (9-9 overall).

Hayfield will host No. 6 United South Central at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Hayfield pitching: Caitlyn Hendrickson (W) 4 IP, 0 R, 7 K

Hayfield hitting: Hendrickson, 3-for-3, 3 R; Kenna Selk, 1-for-2, R; Kylie Freeburg, 3-for-3, 3 RBIs, 3 R; Nora Bamlet, 3-for-3, RBI; Anna Bamlet, 1-for-3, double, 3 RBIs, 2 R; Maleah Olson, 0-for-3, RBI, R; Natalee Heydt, 1-for-3, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Reese Bauman, 3-for-3, 2 RBIs, R; Jo Tempel, 1-for-3