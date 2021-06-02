Hayfield’s Hendrickson shuts down Lyle-Pacelli in tournament win
The No. 2 Hayfield softball team ousted No. 7 Lyle-Pacelli (2-13 overall) 16-0 in four innings in a Section 1A Tournament opener in Hayfield Tuesday.
Caitlyn Hendrickson struck out seven as she pitched a four-inning no-hitter for the Vikings (9-9 overall).
Hayfield will host No. 6 United South Central at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Hayfield pitching: Caitlyn Hendrickson (W) 4 IP, 0 R, 7 K
Hayfield hitting: Hendrickson, 3-for-3, 3 R; Kenna Selk, 1-for-2, R; Kylie Freeburg, 3-for-3, 3 RBIs, 3 R; Nora Bamlet, 3-for-3, RBI; Anna Bamlet, 1-for-3, double, 3 RBIs, 2 R; Maleah Olson, 0-for-3, RBI, R; Natalee Heydt, 1-for-3, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Reese Bauman, 3-for-3, 2 RBIs, R; Jo Tempel, 1-for-3
Austin boys golfers advance two to second round of Section 1AAA Tournament
The Austin boys golfers advanced two golfers to the second day of the Section 1AAA Tournament at Lake City Tuesday.... read more