Funeral notice: Shirley Dawn Weber
March 13, 1929-June 8, 2021
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. – Shirley Dawn Weber, 92, Maple Grove, Minn., died Tuesday, June 8, in her home.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m., followed by a funeral at 1 p.m., Monday, June 21, at Worlein Funeral Home in Austin, Minn. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Austin.
Arrangements by Worlein Funeral Home.
www.worlein.com
