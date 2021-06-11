Funeral notice: Shirley Dawn Weber

March 13, 1929-June 8, 2021

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. – Shirley Dawn Weber, 92, Maple Grove, Minn., died Tuesday, June 8, in her home.

Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m., followed by a funeral at 1 p.m., Monday, June 21, at Worlein Funeral Home in Austin, Minn. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Austin.

Arrangements by Worlein Funeral Home.

